Exhibition by Kharkiv artist Zorkin opens at Khanenko Museum

The "Anabasis" exhibition by Kharkiv artist Kostiantyn Zorkin has opened at the Khanenko Museum in Kyiv.

"Anabasis" began as a joint project with Kharkiv Literary Museum entitled "In the Name of the City," Zorkin told journalists on the eve of the exhibition opening.

According to him, the central part of the exposition is the "Hold" installation, created in 2023-2024 during a difficult period for Kharkiv. It transports the viewer into the hold of a ship, where a creative team of artists descended. On a large wooden table sits a toy that appears as a symbol of the city in wartime, where all the figures are connected by a single rope: pull one, and you disrupt the fragile existing balance.

"Guests also sat at this table, including Timothy Snyder (American historian and writer)... Over time, the city-ship, whose course is heading west, became a country-ship, and its story found continuation at the Khanenko Museum," Zorkin noted.

Since the spring of 2026, the Khanenko Museum team, together with Zorkin, has been exploring the concept of the "In the Name of the City" project, working with its archive, graphic art, and works.

"Anabasis" turns the gaze back to man – his resilience, wisdom, and conscience – through images and symbols that humanity has used for millennia. The exhibition project explores the search for oneself and those nearby, connections, and the strength of community at a time when the world is experiencing the loss of its footing, the museum's press release notes.

The exhibition will run until November 29.