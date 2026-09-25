Cabinet appoints Konyushenko acting head of STS – Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced the appointment of Yuriy Konyushenko, Director of the Department for Coordination and Monitoring Support of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, as First Deputy and Acting Head of the State Tax Service (STS).

"Today, the Government appointed Yuriy Konyushenko as First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and temporarily assigned him the duties of Head of the STS," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The head of the government added that the new acting head faces "specific tasks: ensuring coordinated and uninterrupted operation of the STS, meeting state budget revenue targets, improving and simplifying tax administration, enhancing interaction with business, and maintaining an open dialogue with taxpayers."

Konyushenko began working in the Government Secretariat no later than 2015, specifically serving as Deputy Head of the Department for Budget, Tax, and Customs Policy – Head of the Tax and Customs Policy Division. In 2020, he moved to the Ministry of Finance as Director of the Department for Coordination and Monitoring Support.

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of acting Head of the STS Lesia Karnaukh on September 14, 2026, against the backdrop of a high-profile investigation by anti-corruption agencies in the "Carthage" case.

Karnaukh had been serving as acting Head of the STS since June 2025. Prior to that, she held the position of First Deputy Head of the Service. On June 23, 2025, following the appointment of then-Head of the STS Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Cabinet entrusted the duties of the head of the tax service to Karnaukh. At that time, she was his first deputy.