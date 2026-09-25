14-year-old teenager killed in Kyiv was an Israeli citizen – embassy

The 14-year-old teenager killed in Kyiv last night was a citizen of Israel. This follows from a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel on the social network X on Friday condemning Russia's latest attack on the capital of Ukraine.

"We condemn recent Russian attacks on Kyiv by which a 14 years old Israeli citizen was killed last night, and 20 people - including the boy's mother were injured," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a post.

"Our condolences to the family, and the families who lost their loved ones in recent attacks on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine and wishing quick recovery to the wounded," the Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized.