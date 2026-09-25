7 residential buildings, business centers, and supermarket damaged in Russian strikes on Kyiv – prosecutor's office

As of 16:30 on Friday, September 25, four people were killed and 11 were injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy UAV falling on the parking lot of a 7-story office building in Solomyansky district of Kyiv.

"Among the injured is a 17-year-old boy," the press service of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports.

Another 9 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression during the day in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv.

In the morning in Pechersky district, a 14-year-old boy was killed, and 10 more people received injuries. Among the injured is a 9-year-old boy.

Overall at this time, the total number of dead is five people, and the injured number at least 30.

"7 residential buildings, business centers, a supermarket, an administrative building, cars, and office premises were damaged. The final number of injured is being established," the statement reads.

Prosecutors of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office qualify the actions of the Russian military as another war crime that resulted in the injury and death of civilian residents of the capital (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).