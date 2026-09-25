EU agrees terms for EUR 6.6 bln Ukraine Peace Facility aid – foreign policy chief

European Union (EU) member states have agreed on the terms for allocating EUR 6.6 billion to Ukraine from the European Peace Facility, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced.

"EU Member States have agreed on the terms for releasing €6.6 billion European Peace Facility funds for Ukraine. That's good news for Ukraine and bad news for Russia," she wrote on the social network X on Friday.

Kallas said that EUR 900 million are for the EU's Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine. €1 billion will fund new joint procurement of equipment. "And €4.7 billion will reimburse Member States, with some already saying they will channel their share to Ukraine," she wrote.

She said that "Moscow's hybrid attacks try to intimidate Europe into scaling back its support for Ukraine. Europe is doing the opposite."

As reported, the EUR 6.6 billion aid package for Ukraine from the European Peace Facility (EPF) had remained blocked since the spring of 2023 due to Hungary's protracted veto. The coordination of funding terms and the overcoming of the blockage took place in several key stages. Political agreement was reached at a meeting of the Political and Security Committee (PSC) in Brussels in early June 2026.

On September 1, Kallas stated at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers that "we are indeed making efforts to unblock the European Peace Facility," intended to finance military aid to Ukraine. "If this happens (the unblocking of the Fund in the amount of EUR 6.6 billion) in the coming days, many member states have already stated that all the funds they receive back they will provide to Ukraine, which will also mean significant new financing for air defense, capabilities that Ukraine needs," she said.

According to Bloomberg, this concerns Greece and Spain, which have faced pressure from NATO and EU countries to transfer Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine. Among Ukraine's allies, Spain and Greece have some of the largest stockpiles of Patriot missiles. Both countries also hold stockpiles of interceptors whose expiration dates are approaching. Allies are particularly interested precisely in these countries' PAC-2 missiles.

In addition, Kallas reported that the EU is "conducting outreach with countries outside the European Union to obtain interceptors to protect the civilian population." "But, of course, this is very difficult. At the same time, of course, work is also underway to create EU interceptors together with Ukraine," she added.

The final legal decision and signing of all documents are scheduled to be formalized at the regular EU Council meeting on September 28. Germany previously stated that the EUR 6.6 billion from the Peace Facility unblocked by Hungary should be fully transferred to Ukraine – but not all EU states support this.