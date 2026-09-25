Datagroup data center damaged in Kyiv shelling

Ukrainian telecommunications operator PJSC Datagroup, which has been part of the DVL group of companies (Datagroup-Volia-lifecell) since September 2024, reported that its data center in Kyiv was damaged in an attack on Friday afternoon.

"Today, as a result of an enemy attack, our data center was damaged. The most important thing is that our employees were not injured. Customer data has been preserved, and all services continue to operate from backup sites. We took care to build infrastructure redundancy, so even after the data center was damaged, we continue to ensure that our services operate," the company said on its Facebook page.

The company's specialists are currently assessing the damage and working to restore the infrastructure.

As reported, a Russian attack on Kyiv data centers on Wednesday damaged the infrastructure of a number of Internet providers: MiroHost, Pavutyna, UTELS, Domonet, Kievnet and Faust. The data center of the Parkovy Kyiv Exhibition Center was also damaged.