Russians strike warehouse used by McDonald's with drones – Zelenskyy

On Friday, Russian troops launched drone strikes on a warehouse used by the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"There were also drone strikes today on a warehouse used by McDonald's. An attack drone against ordinary products," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He noted that the Russians are constantly expanding their escalation operation, striking American and other businesses, data centers, and internet providers.

"All of this undermines people's ability to stay connected, study, and work. It is important that the world's response to all of this exists and that Russia feels the consequences of its terror. Our long-range capabilities and global sanctions must work together precisely for this—to achieve concrete consequences for Russia," the President emphasized.

As reported, all McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine operate in compliance with expanded safety rules: during an air raid alert, restaurants temporarily suspend operations so that employees and visitors can move to the nearest shelter, and resume service after the all-clear is given. Employees receive full wages regardless of the time spent in the shelter during their shift.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Today, McDonald's provides jobs for nearly 11,000 Ukrainians, with 131 establishments operating in 44 settlements. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has opened 43 new locations.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald's in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue for 2025, which is 26.6% higher than the figure for the same period last year. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the budget.

McDonald's in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

The owner of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is MCD Europe Limited with a 100% stake (London, United Kingdom).