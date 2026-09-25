Fire breaks out at warehouses in Brovary district as a result of enemy attack – official

As a result of an enemy attack in the morning, 11 civilian objects were damaged in three districts of Kyiv region, in particular warehouse premises in Brovary district, where a fire has broken out, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has reported.

"Since early morning, the region has been under attack by enemy drones. Damage has already been recorded in three districts. Buchansky district—a private household was damaged. Fastiv district—5 private houses and 3 cars were damaged. Brovary district—warehouse premises and a private house were damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a total of 11 objects were damaged, all of them civilian.

Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fire at the warehouses. Services are working on the ground, helping people, and continuing to record the consequences of the attack.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," Tkachenko emphasized.