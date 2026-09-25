Already four dead due to UAV hit in Solomyansky district – mayor

It is already known that four people have died in Solomyansky district as a result of an enemy drone attack, and a child is among the injured, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"Already four dead as a result of a UAV hitting an office building in Solomyansky district. One child is among the seven injured," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The fire in the parking lot near the office center has been extinguished.

Earlier, Klitschko reported three dead and seven injured at this location.

Overall, as the mayor reported on Telegram, as of midday on September 25, 27 residents of the capital were injured and five people were killed as a result of enemy attacks in the capital.