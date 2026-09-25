Enemy drops two aerial bombs on Sumy, casualties reported – official

Russian occupation forces launched an airstrike on Sumy, with hits recorded at two locations, damaging residential buildings and an educational institution building, and causing casualties, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has reported.

"The enemy struck the regional center with two guided aerial bombs. Hits were recorded at two locations in different parts of Sumy," Hryhorov said in a message on Telegram on Friday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, private residential buildings and an educational institution building were damaged, and there are casualties. One injured person has been hospitalized.

A rescue operation is underway at the scenes.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being updated.