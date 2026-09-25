Ukraine eyes moving border checkpoints abroad to dodge shelling

Ukraine's Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport is negotiating with neighboring countries on the possibility of relocating border crossing points to their territory by establishing joint border crossing points, First Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach said.

"We are currently working with other countries, with our neighbors, in order to have the possibility (we are talking about an alternative) of relocating border crossing points to the territory of another country," he said at the Economic Resilience Forum held by Forbes Ukraine in Kyiv this week.

The first deputy minister said that establishing joint border crossing points on the territory of neighboring states would ensure uninterrupted logistics operations and accelerate the movement of goods by enabling border and customs procedures to be completed more quickly.

As an example, Derkach cited Poland, where several joint border crossing points are already operating, as well as Moldova. According to him, Ukraine is currently exploring such possibilities with each neighboring country.