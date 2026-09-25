Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv: Information about students being denied access to shelter during air raid alert not confirmed

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv has checked the organization of access to shelters following the spread of information regarding the possible denial of access to the shelter for students during an air raid alert.

"An investigative response team and juvenile inspectors of Holosiyivsky District Police Department arrived at the scene the same day and inspected the shelter, all entrances, and access to them. Law enforcement officers did not find any violations on site," the university's statement reads.

It is noted that the next morning, upon the instruction of the acting rector, the site was inspected by the first vice-rector, the head of the Student Parliament, the deputy chief engineer, the university's fire service, and the building's operations service. In particular, they checked the circumstances of the incident, the condition of the shelter and access to it, spoke with the administration and students who voiced complaints, as well as with those students who directly entered or were in the shelter during the incident.

"The information about students being denied access to shelters was not confirmed. After studying the issue, it was reviewed at a meeting of the rectorate. It was decided to strengthen security measures and instruct all heads of structural units to conduct a mandatory re-briefing of employees and students, familiarize them with evacuation plans, and outline procedures during an air raid alert or other emergency," KNU added.

A few days earlier, recordings were circulated online in which students of the Faculty of Economics at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv were allegedly not allowed into the shelter during an air raid alert.

Subsequently, the Kyiv police reported that they were verifying information regarding the possible denial of access to the shelter for students during an air raid alert.