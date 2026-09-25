Three dead, 7 injured found in parking lot after UAV strike in Solomyansky district of Kyiv

The bodies of three dead people have been found in a parking lot near an office building in Solomyansky district of Kyiv, where cars are burning as a result of a UAV strike, and seven people have been injured, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"According to preliminary information, cars are burning and the bodies of three dead people have been found in a parking lot near the office building where the UAV strike occurred. 7 people were injured," Klitschko wrote on Telegram, commenting on the enemy attack on the capital in Solomyansky district on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv reported that the facade was damaged and windows were blown out as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle hitting an office building in Solomyansky district of the capital.