General Staff: Three facilities producing missile weaponry hit in Russia

Overnight into Friday, three facilities in the Russian Federation involved in the production of missile weaponry were struck, specifically the Iskra plant in Ulyanovsk, the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in Tula region, and Voronezhsintezkauchuk in Voronezh region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday.

"Striking such facilities constitutes an exercise of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at degrading the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

Specifically, JSC NPP Plant Iskra in Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk region, Russian Federation) was struck. The facility is part of the Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern and operates within Russia's military-industrial complex.

According to the agency, the enterprise specializes in manufacturing semiconductor devices and components for producers of radio-electronic equipment, measuring instruments, communications systems, and special-purpose hardware; it is part of the Almaz-Antey concern. As part of its cooperative production role, it contributes to the manufacture of Kh-59M2/M2A guided air-launched missiles and the 72V6 combat vehicle for the Pantsir-S air defense missile-gun system (and its variants).

In addition, strikes hit the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant (OJSC) in the town of Efremov (Tula region) and Voronezhsintezkauchuk (JSC) near the city of Voronezh (Voronezh region).

Both facilities are involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, specifically for the ballistic missiles used in the Iskander tactical missile system.