URCS joins response to aftermath of Russian attack

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has joined the response to the aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv this morning.

"The URCS rapid response team worked at the scene of the emergency in the capital's Pechersky district alongside rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers provided pre-medical aid to three injured individuals and psychological first aid to two people suffering from acute stress reactions. Working with rescuers, they evacuated an injured person and helped residents of the damaged building evacuate.

As previously reported, a drone strike on a multi-story residential building, hitting the 9th and 10th floor, caused a fire and damages. A 14-year-old boy was killed, and 20 people were injured.