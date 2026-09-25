Defense forces attack two Russian oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk—Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced strikes on two Russian oil refineries (in Perm, Perm Krai, and Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region), a hit on a defense industry facility in Ulyanovsk (the Iskra Plant), and the destruction of two radar stations near an oil refinery in Rostov region.

"We are responding to Russia's brutal attacks on life. Last night, thanks to our long-range capabilities, two oil refineries were struck: in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk. There was also a hit on the Iskra defense plant in Ulyanovsk," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The President also reported that "the occupiers have two fewer radar stations in Rostov region."

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the troops and every unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) "for their precision and for systematically limiting Russia's capacity to kill."

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 24 and overnight into September 25, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military, energy, and industrial facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor. "The Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Perm, Perm Krai, Russian Federation, has been struck. A fire was reported at the facility," stated the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Telegram post.

The General Staff noted that the facility has an estimated processing capacity of 13 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces fuel and other petroleum products and plays a role in supplying the Russian armed forces with fuel and lubricants.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov region of the Russian Federation was also struck, with a fire reported on its premises. The refinery has an estimated processing capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. It is a key supplier of petroleum products in southern Russia and contributes to supplying the Russian armed forces.

Additionally, 64L6 Gamma-S1 and 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar stations were struck in Novoshakhtinsk area.

"Striking oil refining facilities represents Ukraine exercising its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at diminishing the Russian Federation's military-economic potential," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.