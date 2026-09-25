Zaluzhny awarded honorary Freedom of City of London status – Embassy

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has become the first Ukrainian diplomat to be awarded the honorary status of Freedom of the City of London, the Embassy of Ukraine in the UK announced on Friday.

“During a formal ceremony at Mansion House, the official residence of the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Valerii Zaluzhnyi was formally admitted as a Freeman of the City of London. The ceremony was attended by the Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley DBE,” the message reads.

The Embassy notes that the tradition of conferring the status of Freedom of the City of London dates back to the Middle Ages; it is believed to have originated in 1237.

“This is yet another testament to the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine and a symbol of the special level of Ukrainian-British relations forged during the years of the Russian-Ukrainian war. We express our sincere gratitude to the City of London Corporation and the Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley, for this recognition, as well as for the strong friendship and solidarity that London continues to demonstrate towards Ukraine and its people,” the Embassy emphasized.