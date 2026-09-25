Russian strikes cause new power outages in five regions, bad weather cuts power to 150 settlements in Sumy, Poltava regions – Ukrenergo

Russian strikes left some consumers without electricity in five regions as of Friday morning, while bad weather caused full or partial power outages in settlements in Sumy and Poltava regions, Ukrenergo said.

"Following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, there are new outages as of this morning in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions (…). Due to adverse weather conditions, about 150 settlements in Sumy and Poltava regions remain fully or partially without power," Ukrenergo said in its daily update on the state of the power system on Telegram.

The company said energy workers are carrying out repair and restoration work wherever possible.

At the same time, overall electricity consumption in the power system is trending downward: as of this morning, it was 5.3% lower than at the same time on Thursday.

"The reason for the change is less cloud cover in some regions of Ukraine compared with the previous day. This is resulting in more efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding reduction in electricity consumption from the grid," Ukrenergo said.

Taking weather conditions into account, Ukrenergo called on consumers to shift energy-intensive activities to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently, from 11:00 to 15:00, and not to switch on several high-power electrical appliances simultaneously during the evening peak from 16:00 to 22:00.