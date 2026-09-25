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Kyiv attack: 17 injured, incl 9-year-old child – mayor

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Kyiv attack: 17 injured, incl 9-year-old child – mayor
Photo: National police

The number of people injured in the hostile attack on the capital has risen to 17, including a 9-year-old child, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

According to him, eight of the injured are being treated in city hospitals, including the 9-year-old child.

"There are currently 17 casualties in the capital. Eight injured people are in city hospitals, including one 9-year-old child," the message reads.

It was previously reported that nine people were injured and a 14-year-old boy was killed in the hostile attack on the capital.

#children #casualties #attack
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