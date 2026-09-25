Zelenskyy: I haven't held single meeting yet regarding candidates for Prosecutor General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that he has not yet held meetings or discussed potential candidates for the position of Prosecutor General.

"Anton Kovalsky is the acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine. As for candidates for the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, I have not yet held a single meeting or discussion," the president told reporters on Friday when asked if he planned to nominate Kovalsky for the post of Prosecutor General.

On September 17, the President of Ukraine appointed Anton Kovalsky, the head of Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, as acting Prosecutor General.

On September 15, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. Prior to this, the Verkhovna Rada had supported his dismissal.

Amid the scandal surrounding the NABU operation Carthage, Kravchenko submitted his resignation and traveled abroad on the night of September 14 under the pretext of an official overseas business trip.