Ukraine, USA, Europe believe Russia will continue hybrid attacks in Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, the USA, and European countries share the understanding that Russia will continue hybrid attacks in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"We believe that Russia will launch hybrid attacks on Europe. And, by the way, this has nothing to do with whether or not Ukrainian products are present at specific hubs. It is simply Russia's behavior; it is their choice to continue the escalation," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, there is also a shared understanding that Russia will carry out covert mobilization.