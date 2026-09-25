Zelenskyy: USA to hold talks with Russia within 10 days, after which negotiating teams will resume discussions

Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams have agreed to hold consultations with the European side, after which the USA will engage with Russia within 10 days, and the parties will return to negotiations with a specific outcome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We had a meeting with the U.S. President and discussed general issues. Afterward, our negotiating teams held a separate, lengthy meeting to discuss the relevant details. The agreement is as follows: we will inform the European side and discuss these details with them. The Americans will speak with the Russians, and in 10 days we will return with a position and a result," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.