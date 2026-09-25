Zelenskyy awaits results from USA regarding Trump-Xi conversation on influencing Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet received information from the U.S. side regarding the outcome of the conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concerning potential influence on Vladimir Putin to end the war.

"The meeting between Trump and Xi took place. Prior to that meeting, I met with the US President in New York. Naturally, I raised this issue and personally asked President Trump to bring it up and do everything possible to ensure the Chinese leader exerts influence on Putin to end the war. I have not yet received feedback from the American team, but I expect to get the results of that part of their conversation," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.