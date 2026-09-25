Zelenskyy: Failure to pay for drone orders in Oct-Nov could cause supply problems in Jan-Feb

Ukraine needs to finance drone orders in October-November to ensure supplies for January-February, otherwise it will face serious supply challenges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Regarding the $27 billion, some of it is for the financial support of our soldiers, but most is for drones, missiles and other military supplies. October, November and December are covered. But about a third of the money, perhaps a little more, is for drones for January, February and March. If we do not order and pay for them in October and November, we will face serious supply challenges in January and February," Zelenskyy told journalists on Friday.

He said Ukraine had discussed the issue with the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the IMF. He called on the European Commission to bring forward the second tranche of the planned $90 billion, as the funds are needed to order drones and missiles for January-February.