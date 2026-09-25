USA proposes holding trilateral meeting at technical level in UAE – Zelenskyy

The United States has proposed holding a trilateral meeting at a technical level in the United Arab Emirates, and Ukraine is awaiting proposals from the American side regarding the date, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for the trilateral meeting, the American side proposed preparing for it and meeting in a trilateral format at a technical level. We are awaiting proposals from the USA regarding the date. As for the location, the United States proposed the Emirates," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.