Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy: British PM assures London will not lift sanctions against Usmanov, Fridman

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy: British PM assures London will not lift sanctions against Usmanov, Fridman

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that London will not lift sanctions against Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

"I raised the issue of sanctions and preventing the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman. The Prime Minister assured me that he was not going to do this. I am very grateful to him," Zelenskyy told journalists on Friday.

At the same time, he stressed that he did not support the EU compromise on removing the two oligarchs from the European Union's sanctions lists. However, according to him, the EU assured him that it would not lift sanctions against the next 3,000 Russian individuals.

In addition, the EU will vote on further sanctions packages.

#sanctions #zelenskyy #uk
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT