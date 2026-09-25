British Prime Minister Andy Burnham assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that London will not lift sanctions against Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

"I raised the issue of sanctions and preventing the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman. The Prime Minister assured me that he was not going to do this. I am very grateful to him," Zelenskyy told journalists on Friday.

At the same time, he stressed that he did not support the EU compromise on removing the two oligarchs from the European Union's sanctions lists. However, according to him, the EU assured him that it would not lift sanctions against the next 3,000 Russian individuals.

In addition, the EU will vote on further sanctions packages.