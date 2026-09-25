Zelenskyy: Government team to work out mechanism to cover $27 bln funding deficit soon

The Ukrainian government team will work out details of a mechanism to cover a $27 billion funding deficit in the near future, including the possibility of raising part of the funds in the format of a "drone deal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I passed all these arrangements to the Prime Minister of Ukraine together with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, as well as with Umerov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Some of this money may be raised in the format of a drone deal. This team will work out all the details, and there will be a meeting either in Ukraine or in Brussels in the near future," Zelenskyy told journalists on Friday.