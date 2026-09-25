Koretsky discusses stronger air defense, energy, joint defense projects with US chargé d'affaires

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed with US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Paul Houston specific steps to strengthen air defense and protect cities from Russian attacks, joint projects in the defense industry and cooperation in the energy sector, including increased purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas.

"This morning I discussed with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Paul Houston specific steps to strengthen air defense and protect cities from Russian ballistic missile and drone attacks, as well as joint weapons production initiatives," Koretsky said in a post on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, the sides also discussed the energy situation ahead of the heating season, corporate governance reforms at state-owned energy companies and further cooperation in the energy sector, including increased purchases of U.S. LNG.

"We continue working with the United States on concrete solutions that strengthen Ukraine's security, protect our energy sector and create new opportunities for cooperation. I thanked our American partners for their support," Koretsky said.

The Ukrainian prime minister also said he had shared an initiative to expand the war-risk insurance program. "I count on the support and active participation of the U.S. side," Koretsky said.