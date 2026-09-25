Economy Minister Kravchenko heads organizing committee for URC 2027 in Tallinn

The Cabinet of Ministers has established an organizing committee to prepare and hold the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2027) in Tallinn, Estonia.

According to government resolution No. 948 dated Sept. 23, the government approved the composition of the organizing committee, headed by Ukrainian Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko.

The government also approved an action plan for preparing and holding URC 2027. Under the plan, the relevant agencies are tasked with coordinating with the Estonian side the dates, concept and program of the conference; the list of representatives of foreign states, international organizations and businesses; the list, schedule and venues of additional events to be held by the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries as part of URC; and draft programs for the Business Fair, Recovery Forum, Infrastructure Platform, Energy Platform and Civil Society Forum.

The plan says the URC 2027 program should include the following complementary dimensions: business, human, local and regional, European, security and defense, as well as digitalization, cybersecurity, gender equality and inclusion across all dimensions.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2027) will be held in winter for the first time.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) was held in Gdansk, Poland, on June 25-26. The event brought together almost twice as many participants as the previous URC 2025 in Rome, Italy, and was also the largest in terms of specific agreements reached. The Business Fair was attended by 220 companies, including Ukraine's largest business delegation, comprising 82 companies.

The Gdansk conference was the latest in a series of international forums following previous conferences in Lugano, London, Berlin and Rome. At the closing ceremony, the organizers officially handed over to Estonia and its capital Tallinn the responsibility for hosting the next conference.