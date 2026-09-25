Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Number of people injured in enemy attack on capital rises to 9 – mayor

1 min read
Add as source
Number of people injured in enemy attack on capital rises to 9 – mayor
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

A 14-year-old was killed and nine other people were injured—including seven in Pechersky district—as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel.

According to his information, eight of the injured were hospitalized.

"There are currently 9 injured in the capital. Seven of them are in Pechersky district. Eight injured people have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old boy died as a result of the enemy attack," Klitschko noted on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kyiv police reported the death of one boy and injuries to seven people following an enemy strike on a 16-story residential building in the capital's Pechersky district.

#kyiv #casualties #attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT