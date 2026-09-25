Defense forces shoot down and neutralize 267 out of 295 enemy drones; hits recorded at 16 locations – Air Force

Overnight into Friday, air defense forces shot down and neutralized—using electronic warfare (EW) measures—267 out of 295 drones of various types used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"Overnight into September 25 (starting from 18:00 on September 24), the enemy launched an attack using 295 strike UAVs—including Shahed types (52 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T, and Parodiya decoy drones—from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo (Russian Federation), as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardeyske)," the message notes.

According to preliminary military data, as of 07:30, air defense units had shot down and neutralized 267 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera models and other types.

At the same time, hits from enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 16 locations, while downed drones and debris fell at four other locations.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As of the morning, the attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.