Death toll from attack on Odesa region rises to two; two others injured – prosecutor's office

Two people were killed and two other men injured—one of whom is hospitalized in serious condition—following multiple attacks on Odesa region during the night and morning of September 25, the press service of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

"A 40-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man died at the scene as a result of the attack. Two other men were injured: the 18-year-old victim received medical assistance, while the 32-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition," the message, published on Telegram on Wednesday, reads.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that during the night and morning of September 25, the enemy repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in Odesa region using drones.

The attacks damaged a private home, a single-story building, warehouse facilities, and two trucks.

Under the procedural supervision of Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into war crimes resulting in fatalities, pursuant to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, had reported that one person was killed and another injured in the attack on Odesa region.