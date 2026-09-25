The intention of French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen to stop financial support for Kyiv demonstrates either incompetence or subservience to Moscow's interests, stated Valérie Hayer, chair of the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, on X (formerly Twitter).

"Marine Le Pen wants to stop financial aid to Ukraine... If the National Rally's problem is that this support burdens the public finances of France and Europe, then why did its deputies abstain from voting on the resolution calling for the mobilization of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's war effort and reconstruction? And why did her MEPs oppose the EUR 90 billion European loan intended to be repaid through reparations from Russia?" Hayer emphasized.

The parliamentary group leader noted that financial and military support for Ukraine is not an act of "abstract generosity" but directly guarantees the security of all of Europe.

According to the MEP, Le Pen's position is unacceptable at a time when intelligence agencies in several European countries are explicitly warning of a daily increase in the Russian threat to EU member states.

"With this statement, Marine Le Pen demonstrates, at best, her incompetence, and at worst, her subservience to the Kremlin," the Renew Europe leader concluded.