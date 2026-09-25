Security services obtain Russian plans for winter strikes on Ukrainian energy sector; precise orders on force allocation for each facility identified – Shmyhal

Ukrainian security services have obtained materials from the Russian side regarding the strategy for strikes on energy infrastructure this coming winter; these documents detail the weaponry intended to destroy power generation, water and heat supply systems, and interconnectors, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the national telethon.

"We received materials from our security services that they had obtained from the Russian side. The strategy Russian terrorists plan to use this winter has shocked our partners with its cynicism and the cold, terrorist calculation behind how they intend to destroy our energy sector," the minister said.

According to him, the materials consist of two extensive documents containing detailed tables and calculations specifying the quantity of weaponry assigned to each specific facility.

"This concerns the energy sector in the comprehensive, broad sense of the word: everything from heat supply, water supply, and sanitation to the destruction of our power plants and interconnectors—both those connecting Ukraine to Europe and those crossing the Dnipro River... 'Taskings'—as they call them—are laid out for each facility, ranging from ballistic missiles to jet-powered drones and standard drones. In other words, everything has been calculated," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Shmyhal added that the adversary possesses a vast amount of data on both previously struck facilities and those that have not yet been targeted, and is therefore preparing for the winter "very thoroughly." At the same time, he assured that the Ukrainian side understands the enemy's planned actions and is preparing just as thoroughly to defend the energy system.