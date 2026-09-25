14-year-old boy killed, seven injured after drone hits residential building in Kyiv

A 14-year-old boy was killed and at least seven residents were injured after a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv's Pechersky district, the Kyiv City Military Administration and the capital's police reported.

According to the police, the drone struck a 16-story residential building between the 10th and 11th floors at approximately 08:00.

"Tragically, a 14-year-old boy was killed in the enemy strike. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones," the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced on Telegram on Friday morning.

Kyiv police specified that at least seven residents of the building were injured in the attack. Information regarding the number of casualties is being verified: "A 14-year-old boy was killed in the attack. At least seven residents were injured. Information regarding the number of victims is being verified."

Authorities report that investigative teams, police bomb disposal experts, State Emergency Service rescuers, and medical personnel are working at the scene.