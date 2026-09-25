Ukrainian Red Cross joins relief efforts following Russian airstrikes in Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has joined relief efforts following Russian airstrikes in Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions.

“Following recent attacks, infrastructure in Zhytomyr region was damaged. Emergency services and the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team worked at the affected sites,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

Volunteers joined the response, provided drinking water to State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) responders, and remained on duty to provide prompt assistance during rescue operations.

In addition, the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Khmelnytsky region was working alongside the State Emergency Service at the site of an enemy attack: volunteers assisted in evacuating residents from the damaged building, conducted a sweep of the area, and provided psychological first aid to those affected.

According to the State Emergency Service, over the past 24 hours, rescuers addressed the aftermath of Russian strikes in various districts of Zhytomyr region, where administrative buildings, a power transmission line, a medical facility, a kindergarten, and residential houses were damaged.

In Khmelnytsky, a multi-story building and vehicles were damaged in a Russian drone attack; 35 people (including five children) were evacuated from the building, and there were no injuries.