SBU detains ‘mole’ within AFU, preparing missile strike on unit repairing Ukrainian drones

Military counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has exposed an FSB agent within the ranks of the defenders of Kharkiv region: a mobilized soldier recruited by the enemy was directing hostile fire at the positions of the motorized infantry brigade where he served.

On Thursday, the SBU reported via its Telegram channel that the man had attempted to coordinate a Russian missile attack on his own repair battalion, which restores unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

"To do this, the agent 'leaked' the coordinates of the Ukrainian repair battalion to his FSB handler and planned to leave the facility's premises ahead of the shelling under the pretext of a trip to the hospital," the message reads.

SBU officers exposed the Russian "mole" and detained him in a service vehicle as he drove out of the military base.

Concurrently, the Security Service's military counter-intelligence carried out comprehensive measures to ensure the security of locations where Ukrainian defenders are stationed.

According to the SBU, the suspect had been recruited by the FSB prior to his conscription through a female relative living in the Russian Federation.

"After being mobilized, he served as an electrician specializing in the repair of unmanned systems while simultaneously gathering data for the enemy regarding the deployment locations of his own unit and adjacent units," the message specifies.

During searches, five smartphones were seized from the detainee; he had used them interchangeably for encrypted communication with the enemy.

Security Service investigators have notified the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive operations were conducted under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.