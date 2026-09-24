Sybiha meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office; cooperation deepening discussed

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis met in New York to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation and keep the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine at the center of the organization's agenda.

The parties discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the OSCE and to keep the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine among the key items on the Organization's agenda. “I emphasized the importance of sustained OSCE engagement in documenting Russia’s crimes and advancing accountability. I thanked Switzerland for its efforts during its Chairmanship to keep these priorities in focus,” he said on X Thursday.

The Foreign Minister briefed Cassis on the situation on the battlefield and current efforts to advance a comprehensive and lasting peace.

The two also focused on Ukraine's preparations for the winter season, energy support from Switzerland, and the situation in the Black Sea amidst ongoing Russian attacks on ports, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its unwavering support and practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience.