Sybiha discusses ways to restore safe and unhindered shipping in Black Sea with UN Under-Secretary-General

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met in New York with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Jorge Moreira da Silva. They discussed the situation regarding civilian shipping in the Black Sea and threats to global food security; Sybiha emphasized the importance of involving countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America in international efforts to restore safe shipping.

“We focused on Russia’s continued attacks in the Black Sea, threats to civilian shipping and maritime infrastructure, and the growing risks to global food security. Restoring safe and unimpeded navigation requires a strong and coordinated international response,” the foreign minister said on X Thursday.

The interlocutors discussed ways to engage more countries and international institutions in these efforts. The Foreign Minister noted that the views of countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America are particularly important, as millions of people in these regions depend directly on stable food supplies.

Sybiha thanked UNOPS for its significant practical support for Ukraine. The organization’s expertise and involvement can make a substantial contribution to protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening resilience, and overcoming the aftermath of Russian attacks.

“We agreed to stay closely coordinated and work together on practical solutions to safeguard freedom of navigation and global food security,” the minister noted.