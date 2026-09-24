EU decision on EUR 3 bln for Ukraine signals reform progress – Finance Minister Marchenko

The decision by the Council of the European Union (EU) to allocate nearly EUR 3 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility demonstrates progress in implementing reforms: 84 of the 95 measures outlined in the plan have already been completed, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated.

“EUR 3 billion of EU support for Ukraine is on the way under the Ukraine Facility, following today’s approval by the EU Council. The decision reflects the progress on reforms: 84 of 95 steps under Ukraine Plan are completed,” he said on X Thursday.

As previously reported, the Council of the EU announced on September 24 the approval of a disbursement of nearly EUR 3 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility; Norway has also joined in funding Kyiv, providing NOK 1 billion ($105.2 million) in non-repayable aid.

“Grateful to the EU for its steady and predictable financial support,” the finance minister said on its post on X.

For her part, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová spoke positively about the reforms in Ukraine in the context of the EU Council's decision. “Reforms under Ukraine facility led to today’s approval of EUR 3 billion tranche,” she said on X.

"European support for Ukraine continues," added Mathernova.