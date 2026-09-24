Vakulenko: Two-day NMT model and retakes under discussion, but challenges remain

Kyiv. September 24. INTERFAX-UKRAINE – Director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) Tetiana Vakulenko states that a transition to a two-day model for the National Multisubject Test (NMT) and the possibility of retakes are currently under discussion.

"Several models for administering the National Multisubject Test are currently being developed, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the testing process should be more accommodating to applicants living in difficult circumstances. Among the announced changes is the potential implementation of a two-day testing model, in which participants would take one section within two hours on one day and then two more exams on another day of testing," Vakulenko said at a press conference on Thursday in Kyiv, which was dedicated to the results of the 2026 admissions campaign.

She also said that applicants may be given the opportunity to retake the National Multidisciplinary Test if they receive an insufficient score and fail to meet the minimum passing score.

At the same time, she said that it is still too early to say exactly which model will be implemented. "Because despite the great flexibility of the Ukrainian Center and the education system as a whole, we must take the calendar into account; we must release the results within the admissions campaign timeline, and we must also take into account the specific characteristics of our network, particularly the presence or absence of shelters," Vakulenko added.

She recalled that earlier this year, there was a situation in Odesa where some applicants were unable to take the tests under adequate conditions due to a lack of shelters and a prolonged air raid alert.

"If we apply a two-day model to this, multiplied by the possibility of retakes, there will actually be more such problems, because there are still not enough shelters for us to support the entire assessment model," she said.

As previously reported, in early June, amid public debate over the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT), Yulia Hryshyna, chair of the Subcommittee on Higher Education of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, along with 50 deputies, introduced a bill (No. 15254-1) to reduce the number of subjects on the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) in 2027 and to make mathematics an elective rather than a required subject.