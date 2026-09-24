Nawrocki on attack in Polish town of Jarosław: Our values ​​must be respected by everyone in our country

The attack on the grounds of the Benedictine monastery in the town of Jarosław (Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Poland), which resulted in the death of a clergyman, demands a decisive response from the state, which must ensure the safety of its citizens, stated Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"I was pained to hear the news of the death of the priest who fell victim to a brutal attack at the Jarosław Abbey... In the face of such acts, the state must be strong and act swiftly and uncompromisingly to enforce the law. The principles and values ​​of our society must be respected by everyone present in our country," Nawrocki wrote on the social network X on Thursday.

He expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and the entire abbey community, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Today's attack has shaken us all and demands a decisive response from the state. I expect the relevant authorities to quickly and thoroughly investigate all the circumstances of this tragedy. It is the state's duty to ensure the safety of its citizens," Nawrocki emphasized.

As previously reported, an armed attack took place on Thursday morning on the grounds of the Benedictine monastery in the town of Jarosław, Poland. A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen attacked five people with a knife—four men (including three priests) and one woman; all were hospitalized. It was later revealed that one of the priests had died.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the attacker must be held fully accountable, expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "The person responsible for this atrocity must be held fully accountable under the law. We expect a swift and thorough investigation into all the circumstances. It is painful that people are capable of such horrific crimes. Justice must prevail," he stated.