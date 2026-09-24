Koretsky discusses strengthening air defense, energy issues, and joint defense industry projects with US Ambassador to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed specific steps to strengthen air defense and protect cities from Russian attacks, joint projects in the defense-industrial complex, and cooperation in the energy sector—specifically increasing purchases of American liquefied natural gas—with Paul Houston, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine.

"This morning, I discussed with US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Paul Houston specific steps to strengthen air defense and protect cities from Russian ballistic missile and drone attacks, as well as joint initiatives regarding weapons production," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, the parties also discussed the energy situation ahead of the heating season, corporate governance reforms in state-owned energy companies, and further cooperation in the energy sector, particularly increasing purchases of American LNG.

"We continue working with the United States on concrete solutions that strengthen Ukraine's security, protect our energy sector, and create new opportunities for cooperation. I thanked our American partners for their support," Koretsky wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian government also noted that he shared an initiative to expand the war risk insurance program. "I look forward to the American side's support and active participation," Koretsky emphasized.