Ministry of Social Policy completes work on pension system reform bill

Ukraine's Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, Denys Uliutin, held a meeting with World Bank representatives led by the new Regional Director for Human Development, Aparnaa Somanathan.

"The parties discussed the ongoing modernization of the social protection system, which the Ministry of Social Policy is implementing with partner support under the World Bank-funded SPIRIT project. Particular attention was paid to pension system reform," the ministry stated.

It was noted that the Ministry of Social Policy has finalized the relevant bill, notably in cooperation with World Bank partners.

"The primary goal is to ensure the new system is fiscally sustainable in the long term," the agency emphasized.

As earlier reported, in September 2023, then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that a reform of the solidarity-based pension system would be carried out in 2024.

In October 2023, then-Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych stated that the government would prepare the entire infrastructure for a funded pension system by 2025, though if the war continued, its launch would only be possible after victory.

In September 2024, First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak (now Deputy Minister of Economy) reported that the reform of the solidarity-based pension system had been developed.

Meanwhile, Zholnovych stated that the ministry plans to implement the funded pension system starting in 2026 and projected the launch of the new solidarity-based pension system for July 2025.

In early January 2025, Shmyhal announced plans to introduce basic social assistance and adopt legislation on a funded pension system in Ukraine in 2025.

In January 2025, Zholnovych stated that the initial accumulation of funds under the funded pension system could begin in 2026.

In August 2025, Uliutin, the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, announced that work was underway with international partners on a temporary financial instrument to preserve pension savings and protect them from the impact of inflation.

In October 2025, Uliutin stated that introducing a mandatory funded pension system in Ukraine was premature at that time, as the financial market was not yet prepared to ensure the effective investment of such funds.

In November 2025, Uliutin announced that the ministry would complete the drafting of the pension reform bill by the end of December 2025.

In February 2026, Uliutin stated that he expected to finalize the pension reform work and submit the bill to the Verkhovna Rada in 2026. In his view, the current demographic situation and the state of the pension system were highly favorable for launching a comprehensive pension reform.

The government's action plan provides for the introduction of a voluntary funded pension system in 2027.