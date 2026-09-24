CCD notes continued disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukrainians in Poland

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has documented the continuation of a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukrainians in Poland and provoking interethnic conflicts.

"Through a number of publications that regularly spread narratives in line with Russian propaganda, manipulative articles about Ukrainians are being injected into the Polish information space. In particular, narratives are being spread claiming that "Ukrainians are committing crimes against Poles on a massive scale," "are massively establishing criminal drug-production businesses," and so on," according to the center's statement on Telegram on Thursday evening.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, claims are also being circulated in the Polish information space that there is a "Ukrainian fifth column in Poland that is destroying the country from within." In addition, conspiracy theories are being spread claiming that Ukraine is contributing to the narrowing of "Poland's borders to the boundaries of the Duchy of Warsaw." "This campaign is designed to incite hatred toward Ukrainians among Poles, provoke interethnic conflicts, and hinder aid to Ukraine," the center said.