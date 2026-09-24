Armiia+ app connected to NBU BankID system for user authentication

The Armiia+ mobile app for military personnel has been directly connected to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) BankID system for user authentication, the regulator's press service reported.

"One of the state's objectives is to ensure citizens have convenient, reliable, and secure access to digital services. Connecting the Armiia+ mobile app directly to the NBU BankID system is an important step in this direction, as it will make authentication even easier for military personnel," said Olha Vasylyeva, Deputy Director of the NBU's Payment Systems and Innovative Development Department.

Previously, authentication in Armia+ was carried out exclusively via the integrated electronic identification system of the Diia state portal.

The direct connection of the Armiia+ app to NBU BankID—implemented through cooperation between the National Bank and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine—will reduce the time required for military personnel to authenticate.

According to the National Bank, as of July 1, 2026, the BankID system comprised 37 identification providers and 117 service providers (102 commercial and 15 non-commercial).