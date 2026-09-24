Ukraine expects thorough investigation into attack in Jarosław, Poland; perpetrator must be held fully accountable – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects a prompt and thorough investigation into all the circumstances of the attack at the Benedictine Sisters' abbey in Jarosław (Poland), and the perpetrator must be held fully accountable in accordance with the law, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

“The perpetrator of this evil must bear full responsibility in accordance with the law. We count on a swift and thorough investigation of all the circumstances. It is painful that people are capable of such evil crimes. Justice must be done,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who died in the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

As previously reported, an armed attack took place at a Benedictine monastery in the town of Jarosław, in Poland's Subcarpathian Voivodeship on Thursday morning. A 31-year-old Ukrainian national attacked five people—four men and one woman—with a knife.

"Four men (including three priests) and one woman were injured. All were hospitalized. Initial reports indicated that three of them were in critical condition. It was later confirmed that one of the priests had died," reported polsatnews.pl.