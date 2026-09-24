Two Polish border crossings on Ukrainian border evacuated due to Russian attack – Tusk

Two Polish border crossings on the border with Ukraine were evacuated due to a Russian attack in Volyn region, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced.

"Russia has once again attacked Ukraine near the Polish border, and we have evacuated two border crossings," Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Warsaw, RMF24 reported on Thursday.

"When I am speaking with one of our partners here in Warsaw and discussing Russia's aggressive behavior and the problems it creates for Poland, that is precisely the moment the Russians decide to prove it... Ukraine has been attacked again near the Polish border, and we once again had to evacuate the border crossings at Hrubieszowie and Dorohusku," Tusk noted.

According to the broadcaster, the border crossings were closed for half an hour. On the morning of September 24, the Government Security Centre sent two alerts to residents of the Podkarpackie and Lublin regions regarding Russian attacks on Ukraine. The second alert remained in effect for several hours. Polish aircraft were scrambled.