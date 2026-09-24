Oschadbank building in Kherson destroyed by shelling

The building of the state-owned Oschadbank in Kherson sustained significant damage after being hit by an artillery shell during the shelling of the city on September 22; no employees were injured, the financial institution's press service reported.

According to the statement, the branch' operations had been relocated to a safer site in advance, and staff, property, and valuables had been evacuated.

"Our top priority is the lives and health of our employees and clients. Changes to branch operations or temporary closures are necessary measures taken solely for the sake of people's safety," said Yuriy Katsion, Chairman of the Management Board of Oschadbank.

Oschadbank reports that it currently operates 15 mobile branches based on vehicles; ten of these operate in frontline regions, while five serve remote communities.

The bank's network comprises 1,150 branches, 460 of which are part of the Power Banking system and are equipped with autonomous power supplies and backup communications.

According to National Bank data, as of August 1, 2026, Oschadbank ranked second among Ukraine's 59 banks in terms of net assets (UAH 514.2 billion).