Russian attack on Kyiv data centers damages infrastructure of three more Internet providers – Domonet, Kievnet, Faust

Internet providers Domonet, Kievnet and Faust on Thursday, following several other market participants, reported damage to their infrastructure as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv data centers the previous day, which could cause disruptions in Internet access.

According to a statement on Domonet's Telegram channel, switching equipment was damaged in the attack. Technical specialists found a solution to restore the equipment and hoped to do so by 2100 on Thursday.

"Our team is already working to restore connectivity. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Domonet said.

Kievnet said on its Telegram channel that one of the data centers supporting part of the Internet provider's network was damaged in the shelling.

"Due to the lack of power, subscribers in the central part of the city may temporarily lose Internet access," the provider said.

Faust also reported infrastructure damage related to the previous day's attack on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, hosting provider Cityhost reported operational problems on its Telegram channel. The company said part of its equipment located in one of Kyiv's data centers had been destroyed in the attack.

"We are trying to urgently deploy backups on equipment located abroad," the company said, without giving an exact estimate of how long this would take.

KyivLink, a Kyiv broadband Internet operator, also reported on its website that it was working to restore normal network operation after damage to one of its technical sites.

"As a result, some users may experience temporary disruptions or unstable Internet access," the provider said.

Dev.ua also reported, citing MiroHost founder and Internet Invest head Oleksandr Olshanskyi, that the Ukrainian data center hosting MiroHost's capacity was destroyed in the Russian attack, and the company was therefore unable to say when it could be restored.

According to Olshanskyi, the problem affects only the company's Ukrainian infrastructure, while about 95% of MiroHost customers operate outside Ukraine, so their servers continue to operate normally.

The publication also reported problems affecting Internet provider Etherlink as a result of the Russian attack.

As reported, on September 23 the Russian attack damaged the data centers of Internet providers Pavutyna and UTELS, as well as the Kyiv Congress and Exhibition Center Parkovy data center, which also houses a large data center.